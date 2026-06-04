Only seven medical colleges found not paying stipends to interns and resident doctors, NMC tells SC

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) recently informed the Supreme Court that only seven medical colleges were found not paying stipends to MBBS interns and postgraduate resident doctors, despite reports that thousands of trainees across the country continue to receive little or no pay.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice P B Varale, was hearing a batch of petitions filed by MBBS interns and postgraduate resident doctors over the non-payment of stipends.

Advocate Tanvi Dubey, appearing for the petitioners, told the Supreme Court that stipend payments were not under dispute in 573 of the country's 756 undergraduate medical colleges. She also noted that 176 medical colleges had been established recently.

"Seven out of 756 medical colleges have not been paying stipends to interns, junior residents, or senior residents, and show-cause notices have been issued to them in this regard," Dubey added.

The submissions came after the Supreme Court -- hearing a petition filed in 2022 -- had pulled up the regulator for inaction and non-payment of stipends to MBBS interns and postgraduate resident doctors.

"One medical college has remained closed and there are no interns in the said college," another counsel for the NMC said.