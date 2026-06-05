INDIA bloc 'dead and buried', exists only on paper after DMK boycott: BJP

The BJP on Friday called the INDIA bloc “dead and buried” after the DMK announced it would skip the opposition alliance’s meeting in New Delhi on June 8, marking a major setback for the grouping.

The DMK on Thursday said it would not attend the meeting, citing the participation of the Congress. The move continues its opposition to the national party since the Congress joined hands with the TVK, which won the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Reacting to the development, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the opposition alliance had effectively collapsed following the results of Assembly elections in five states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal.

"The INDI alliance has now broken into pieces.

It was predicted that on May 4 there would be nothing called the INDI alliance left, and that prediction has come true," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, referring to the results of assembly elections in five states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal.

"The INDI alliance is dead and buried. It may exist on paper and on television screens, but it does not exist in reality," he said.

Citing the DMK's decision to stay away from the meeting, Poonawalla accused the Congress of alienating its allies.

"The DMK has flatly refused to join the Congress at the INDIA alliance meeting scheduled in the coming days. It has said that the Congress has backstabbed it," the BJP spokesperson said in a video statement.