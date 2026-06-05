NIA court frames charges against 26 PFI leaders over alleged plot to establish caliphate

A special NIA court in Delhi on Friday ordered charges to be framed against several senior leaders of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), saying there was "grave suspicion" they were part of a conspiracy to overthrow the Indian government and establish an Islamic caliphate by 2047.

Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma ordered framing charges under the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against 25 PFI members as well as the organisation.

"Considered as a whole, the material on record raises grave suspicion that the accused, acting through and on behalf of the Popular Front of India and its National Executive Council, agreed and acted in furtherance of a single conspiracy -- to overthrow the secular democratic government of India and establish an Islamic caliphate under Sharia law in India by or before the year 2047 through an armed struggle against the State," the judge said.

Each accused's role, on the material at face value, fits into one or more limbs of the conspiracy, he added.

The court also ordered framing charges against the PFI, saying it is a juristic person capable of committing offences.

The court has posted the matter for formal framing of charges on July 10.

In September 2022, the Centre banned the PFI and several of its associates for five years under the UAPA, accusing them of having "links" with global terror groups, such as ISIS.

(With inputs from PTI)