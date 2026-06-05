No divide in INDIA bloc; TVK 'alternative friend' of alliance: Sena (UBT)'s Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday dismissed suggestions of a rift within the INDIA bloc, saying there was "no divide" in the opposition alliance and describing Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) as an "alternative friend" amid tensions between the DMK and the Congress.

His remarks came a day after the DMK announced that it would skip the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi on June 8, citing the Congress' decision to support TVK's bid to form a government after last month's Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The fallout stems from the post-election political realignment in Tamil Nadu, where the DMK accused the Congress of backstabbing and betraying its alliance partner by extending support to TVK, despite contesting the polls together as part of the DMK-led alliance.

Talking to reporters, Raut said through the TVK quota, the Congress has got a Rajya Sabha seat vacated by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

"It is wrong to say that there is a divide in the INDIA bloc. The DMK only started maintaining a distance after the Tamil Nadu polls. Instead, we got TVK. Don't say there is a divide, but INDIA bloc has an alternative friend," the Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member said.

Raut said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will decide who will attend the India bloc meeting on on behalf of the party.