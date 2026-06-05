Putin offers Russia's Su-57 stealth fighter to India, pitches co-production deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered India the Sukhoi Su-57, Russia's fifth-generation stealth fighter, and proposed joint production of the aircraft in India, underscoring the long-standing strategic partnership between the two countries.

Moscow has been New Delhi's principal defence supplier for decades. However, supply chain disruptions and delivery delays linked to the war in Ukraine have prompted India to diversify its military procurement and reduce its dependence on any single source.

Against this backdrop, India has launched the Advanced Multirole Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme, an ambitious indigenous project aimed at developing the country's own fifth-generation fighter jet.

In an interaction with heads of leading global news agencies on Thursday night, Putin delved into various aspects of India-Russia defence and military ties and said Moscow is still keen to involve New Delhi in the Su-57 aircraft programme.

"As for the Su-57, we offered our friends from India to jointly develop this machine, a fifth-generation aircraft. I think it's the best to date. But our Indian friends said, 'well, let's see'," he said.

"In principle, this could have been our (Russia-India) product. We made it independently. And we are ready to work with India. To work and develop. There will be no restrictions whatsoever," he said.

Notably, New Delhi has not yet completely closed its doors on the Russian offer, as state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is in touch with the Sukhoi Design Bureau, the manufacturer of the jet, for possible collaboration.