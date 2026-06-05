Relief for IIT aspirants as students below 75% marks in CBSE Class XII allowed to apply for seats

NEW DELHI: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, which conducts the JEE Advanced examination for admission to the IITs, has allowed students who do not currently meet the Class 12 eligibility criterion of 75 per cent marks to apply for admission to the institution of their choice.
The decision comes after sustained pressure from students over the past few days.
According to the announcement, such candidates can participate in the admission process, but must submit the revised scorecard meeting the eligibility requirements by July 15.
The issue assumes significance in light of the massive discontent expressed by students and parents in the CBSE results released on May 13, with lakhs of students claiming they secured lesser than expected marks and opting for re-evaluation. The IIT Roorkee, meanwhile, released the list of 56,880 aspirants who qualified for admissions to IITs on June 1, along with their rankings.
Students have been vociferous on various social platforms demanding that the qualifying criteria be removed as a one-time relief. However, IIT Roorkee issued a statement yesterday (June 4) to a news agency stating that it was not possible, as students from 36 different Boards took up the exam and it cannot be relaxed for the sake of students from one Board.
In a statement, IIT Roorkee said, “For those students whose Class 12 (or equivalent) marks are less than 75% (for General/OBC-NCL/GEN-EWS categories) or less than 65% (for SC/ST/PwD categories), please note the following: You are eligible to fill in your choices at present and seats will be allocated to you based on your rank.
"You need to send the revised score card with at least 75% or 65% as per your category by July 15th 2026 through the email orgjee@iitr.ac.in. On receipt of the same, admission will be given to whichever seat is allocated to you at the end of 4th round.”
A total of 4,04,319 applications have been filed by students to access 11,31,961 answer sheets across multiple subjects. The process of filing for re-evaluation of marks is presently on.