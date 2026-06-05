Relief for IIT aspirants as students below 75% marks in CBSE Class XII allowed to apply for seats

Students have been vociferous on various social platforms demanding that the qualifying criteria be removed as a one-time relief. However, IIT Roorkee issued a statement yesterday (June 4) to a news agency stating that it was not possible, as students from 36 different Boards took up the exam and it cannot be relaxed for the sake of students from one Board.

In a statement, IIT Roorkee said, “For those students whose Class 12 (or equivalent) marks are less than 75% (for General/OBC-NCL/GEN-EWS categories) or less than 65% (for SC/ST/PwD categories), please note the following: You are eligible to fill in your choices at present and seats will be allocated to you based on your rank.

"You need to send the revised score card with at least 75% or 65% as per your category by July 15th 2026 through the email orgjee@iitr.ac.in. On receipt of the same, admission will be given to whichever seat is allocated to you at the end of 4th round.”

A total of 4,04,319 applications have been filed by students to access 11,31,961 answer sheets across multiple subjects. The process of filing for re-evaluation of marks is presently on.