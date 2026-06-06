Congress distances itself from CJP protest even as Opposition allies rally behind movement

A massive gathering at Jantar Mantar on Saturday in response to the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) call exposed sharp divisions within the Opposition, with the Congress maintaining a cautious distance while most other parties threw their weight behind the movement.

While a section of the Congress dismissed the protest as "performative" and a "brainchild of the AAP", the party's official position focused on highlighting its own efforts to champion the cause of students affected by paper leaks and shortcomings in digital infrastructure.

In contrast, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Shiv Sena (UBT) and Left parties openly backed the campaign. Several prominent Left leaders also joined the gathering at Jantar Mantar.

The CJP's first major ground-level mobilisation also laid bare the widening cracks within the Opposition ahead of the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled for June 8 in New Delhi — the alliance's first gathering since the DMK exited the coalition following its defeat in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and the Congress decided to align with the ruling TVK in the state.

Among the strongest supporters of the protest was AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who linked the movement to growing discontent among young people.

"The cockroach movement is an expression of the huge anger and frustration experienced by the youth of this country. Rather than terming them anti-national, Modi govt should address their issues. AAP supports their demands. The Prime Minister must sack the education minister immediately," Kejriwal said in a post on X.