'No old baggage': Nepal Foreign Minister Khanal says India most important partner

NEW DELHI: As India and Nepal seek to move beyond recent friction over border-related disputes, Kathmandu’s new government has signalled a strong push to reinvigorate ties with New Delhi, with Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal describing India as Nepal’s “most important partner” and expressing hope that an upcoming high-level visit by Prime Minister Balendra Shah will mark the beginning of a new phase in bilateral relations.

In his opening remarks during the meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday, Khanal said the new government in Kathmandu was entering office with a fresh mandate and a determination to build a more ambitious partnership with New Delhi.

“Nepal’s new government carries a clear and decisive mandate for good governance, economic transformation and result-driven diplomacy. There is no old baggage, only a resolve to build a genuinely transformative relationship with our closest and most important partner, India,” Khanal said.

He called for transforming the two countries’ centuries-old civilisational links into a modern development partnership.

“We must transform our old civilisational bonding into a new development-oriented partnership. Nepal has placed the highest priority on its relationship with India under the new government and is willing to engage substantively and purposefully at the highest possible level,” he said.

Khanal also underlined India’s role as a dependable partner during times of crisis, citing New Delhi’s support in ensuring uninterrupted supplies of fuel and fertilisers to Nepal amid global disruptions.

Referring to the planned visit of Prime Minister Balendra Shah, he said the “forthcoming high-level visit will mark the beginning of a new chapter in Nepal-India relations.”

During the visit, Khanal also met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and held discussions on a range of bilateral issues, including security cooperation and regional developments.

The positive messaging from Kathmandu was matched by India’s response, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar describing the current moment as an opportunity to fundamentally strengthen bilateral ties.