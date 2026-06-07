'Illegal push-ins, border killings' to be discussed during meeting of India, Bangladesh security forces

Bangladesh on Sunday said that border killings and "illegal push-ins" by India will be among the issues that will be discussed in the upcoming meeting between the heads of both the countries' border security forces that is scheduled to take place between June 8 and 11.

The 57th edition of the bi-annual Director General-level border coordination conference between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will be held in New Delhi.

"The situation on the frontier, bilateral cooperation and particularly the issue of illegal push-ins will be placed with importance (by BGB)," Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed told reporters at his office.

India maintains that "only illegal intruders" are pushed into Bangladesh following due procedures.

New Delhi says its policy is that "all illegal foreign nationals staying in India must be repatriated as per our laws, procedure and established bilateral arrangements."

Last month, responding to a remark by a Bangladeshi minister on the issue, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We expect Bangladesh to expedite nationality verification so that repatriation of illegal immigrants can take place in a smooth manner."