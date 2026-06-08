Opposition INDIA bloc meeting begins in Delhi to chalk out joint strategy against BJP

The opposition INDIA bloc’s meeting, bringing together leaders from 23 political parties, began in New Delhi on Monday as the alliance seeks to project unity, recalibrate its strategy against the BJP and address internal strains following recent political setbacks.

The meeting, underway at the Constitution Club, is being attended by top opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress, Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee of the TMC, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, besides Left leaders and representatives from smaller parties.

The gathering marks the first formal meeting of top INDIA bloc leaders in a long time, with the last such engagement taking place during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign.

Rahul Gandhi had hosted opposition leaders at his residence in August last year, bringing together nearly 50 leaders from over 25 parties.

At that meeting, opposition leaders had raised concerns over alleged electoral manipulation, particularly the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar. Since then, INDIA bloc leaders have met mainly during consultations ahead of Parliament sessions to coordinate floor strategy and identify issues to jointly raise against the Centre.

The meeting comes amid shifts within the opposition alliance. The DMK and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are not participating after distancing themselves from the bloc. While AAP has publicly moved away from the alliance, the DMK had earlier announced its decision to skip the meeting following the Congress ending ties with it in Tamil Nadu and joining the TVK-led government.

Leaders are expected to deliberate on the alliance’s future course and attempt to present a united front against the Modi government on key national issues ahead of upcoming state elections and the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

The recent defeat of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal is also seen as a factor prompting renewed opposition coordination amid the BJP’s growing political momentum. The TMC is expected to raise allegations of attacks on its leaders in Bengal and seek support from alliance partners.

Recent Assembly election results have also sharpened differences within the bloc. The CPI(M) is expected to raise concerns with the Congress over allegations that the Left had a political understanding with the BJP during the Kerala polls, where the Left government lost power to the Congress-led UDF.

Ahead of the meeting, the BJP dismissed the opposition grouping, saying the alliance is "a figment of imagination" and lacks conviction on the ground.

Responding to the criticism, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that, like India, the "INDIA janbandhan" continues to stand united through its diversity.

The last official meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) was held in New Delhi on June 1, 2024, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The bloc was originally formed with the support of over 25 opposition parties.

(With inputs from PTI)