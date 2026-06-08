Unity takes centre stage as Opposition INDIA bloc confronts internal challenges

Leaders of several opposition parties on Monday underscored the importance of unity within the INDIA bloc and stressed the need to protect democratic values while addressing issues affecting people's livelihoods, as key leaders of the alliance gathered for a crucial meeting in New Delhi.

The meeting, held at the Constitution Club, comes amid signs of strain within the opposition coalition, with differences surfacing among some of its constituent parties in recent weeks.

Opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress, Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress, Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party, Tejashwi Yadav of RJD, Omar Abdullah of National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti of PDP, besides Left leaders attended the meeting.

NCP(SP) leader Supriya Sule, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, CPI's D Raja and leaders of some smaller parties were also part of the deliberations.

Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Uddhav Thackeray attended the meeting virtually.

The DMK and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are not part of the deliberations as they have opted out of the bloc.

TVK also did not attend the meeting.

Sources said parties with MPs and those who were part of the original INDIA bloc were invited.

The leaders began deliberations to help forge unity and rework their strategy to take on the BJP, while ironing out differences within after the defeat of regional outfits like the TMC and DMK in the recent assembly polls.

The meeting also comes at a time when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government completed 12 years in power in its third consecutive term.

Over 20 political parties are at the meeting amid a BJP surge in the country in the run-up to the next assembly election cycle in states and the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.