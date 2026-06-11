Visakhapatnam chief engineer among three Indians killed in US strike on vessel off Oman

VISAKHAPATNAM: Patnala Suresh (44), a Chief Engineer from Sriharipuram in Visakhapatnam, was among three Indian crew members killed following an attack on the merchant vessel MT Settebello off the coast of Oman.

The vessel, carrying 24 Indian crew members, reportedly came under attack on Wednesday. While 21 crew members were rescued, three were reported missing before their bodies were recovered.

According to family members, Suresh had spent nearly five months at sea and was preparing to return home. He had already received his relieving letter and was awaiting the arrival of a replacement crew member before disembarking. He was expected to return to Visakhapatnam in time to celebrate his wedding anniversary on June 24 with his family.

His wife, Bhargavi, said company officials informed her on Wednesday night that three Indian crew members, including her husband, were missing after the attack. Search operations continued through the night before the family was informed on Thursday afternoon that Suresh's body had been recovered.

Officials of Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi are coordinating with the Indian Embassy in Muscat and other authorities to facilitate repatriation of the mortal remains and provide assistance to the bereaved family.