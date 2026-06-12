Cabinet Secretary Dr TV Somanathan reviews NEET re-examination preparedness

NEW DELHI: Cabinet Secretary Dr TV Somanathan on Friday reviewed the preparedness for the NEET re-examination in a meeting with the Director General, National Testing Agency (NTA).

During the review, the Cabinet Secretary emphasised the need for ensuring a smooth, transparent and secure conduct of the re-examination through close coordination among all concerned stakeholders.

The NEET re-examination is scheduled on June 21.

Following the review, the Cabinet Secretary stated that the Central Government, State Governments and District administrations are working together in close coordination to ensure smooth conduct of the NEET re-examination.

He further warned that the "full might and weight of the law" will fall on any person trying in any manner to distort, disrupt or tamper with the integrity or smooth conduct of the re-examination.

Somanathan had reviewed the arrangements with the Secretaries of the Central Government and relevant agencies on June 1.

Subsequently, on June 4, he also held another review with the Chief Secretaries of the State Governments to assess the preparedness and progress of the arrangements.

The meetings were aimed at ensuring effective coordination, strengthening preparedness and maintaining the integrity and credibility of the NEET re-examination process.