All Kendriya Vidyalayas must have one Sanskrit section in Classes 6 and 9: KVS

All Kendriya Vidyalayas will be required to maintain at least one Sanskrit section in classes 6 and 9 from the 2026-27 academic year under the new third-language framework introduced by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS).

In a circular issued on May 29, KVS — the autonomous body under the Ministry of Education that runs Kendriya Vidyalayas — said schools should complete the process of collecting language preferences from students and parents.

Under the policy, students must study a third language (R3) in addition to Hindi (R1) and English (R2). The third language must be either Sanskrit or a regional or state language listed among India's scheduled languages.

"Students can opt for either Sanskrit or the regional language based on their preference. The requirement is only that there should be at least one Sanskrit section in every school to facilitate the children of transferable employees," a senior official said.

The KVS has also asked schools to upload data on students' language choices through the Samagam portal so that staffing requirements can be reassessed.

According to the circular, schools must separately submit data for Sanskrit and regional-language sections in classes 6 and 9, based on the language selected by students. "Students opting for the same R3 language must be kept in same section for the smooth conduct of classes," the circular said.