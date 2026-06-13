Family of Himachal sailor killed in US strike seeks probe, questions rescue response

Two days after 23-year-old merchant navy cadet Aditya Sharma was killed in a US strike on an oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz, his father, Rajesh Sharma, on Saturday has demanded an investigation into the circumstances leading to his death.

Questioning why timely first aid was allegedly not administered if Aditya was still breathing after the incident, his father, Rajesh Sharma said that preliminary reports suggest the young cadet suffered a severe head injury.

Speaking to reporters, Sharma also questioned why the vessel's captain continued towards Oman despite reports of a possible US attack circulating for days. He further asked why the lives of three sailors could not be saved when 21 other crew members were rescued.

Aditya, a deck cadet on probation, was among the crew members killed after the US military struck the Palau-flagged MT Settebello in the Gulf of Oman on June 10, alleging that the vessel was attempting to transport Iranian oil in violation of an American blockade. There were 24 Indian crew members on board, of whom 21 were rescued.

The only son of his parents, Aditya hailed from Bhalu village in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district.

Sharma said he had received information that his son's body was still on the vessel and was being shifted for a post-mortem examination. He urged the Government of India to expedite the repatriation process so the family could perform the last rites.