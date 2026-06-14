K C Venugopal hits back at CPI(M), says attacks on Rahul Gandhi show political insecurity

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the CPI(M), accusing the party of targeting Rahul Gandhi out of “political insecurity” and blaming him for its own electoral setbacks.

Reacting to recent criticism from CPI(M) leaders, Venugopal said the Left party was unable to objectively assess the reasons behind its poor performance, particularly in Kerala, and was instead diverting attention towards Gandhi.

“Instead of analysing the reasons for its dismal electoral performance in Kerala, the CPI(M) is trying to target Rahul Gandhi. If it continues on this path, even bigger defeats await the party,” Venugopal alleged.

He further compared the CPI(M)’s criticism of Gandhi to self-deception, saying, “blaming Rahul Gandhi for the CPI(M)'s problems was akin to ‘breaking a mirror because one's face looks bad’.”

Venugopal also argued that outside Kerala, the CPI(M)’s presence in Parliament was sustained largely due to support from the Congress and its allies, calling its criticism of Gandhi “ironic”. He added that several CPI(M) leaders had also secured victories outside Kerala with the backing of the Congress-led alliance.