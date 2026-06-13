'Stop being facilitator for ED, Modi govt': CPI(M) slams Rahul Gandhi over remarks on Vijayan

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over remarks he made about former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a recent INDIA bloc meeting, saying the Lok Sabha LoP has been urged to stop being the "facilitator for the ED and Modi government".

The comments relate to the June 8 meeting of opposition leaders, where Gandhi said he "cannot hug" Vijayan because of his political differences with the veteran Left leader.

Left parties have repeatedly objected to allegations made by Gandhi and Congress leaders ahead of the Kerala assembly election, in which they suggested there was a tacit understanding between the CPI(M) and the BJP.

"Nobody is asking Rahul Gandhi to hug Pinarayi Vijayan," Baby said on Saturday, responding to Gandhi's remarks.

"On the contrary, all that we are asking is that he stop being a facilitator for the ED and the Modi government by demanding the arrest of Pinarayi Vijayan and other opposition leaders. That is not the job of the leader of the opposition," he said on X, a day after Gandhi released his comments made at the INDIA bloc meeting.