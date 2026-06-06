Ahead of INDIA bloc meet, CPI(M) asks Congress to explain BJP 'deal' charge; JMM upset over RS candidate pick

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Opposition's INDIA bloc meeting, the rumblings in the alliance deepened as CPI (M) shot off a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday, strongly criticising the conduct of the party, the largest in the bloc.

It comes a day after another main constituent, DMK, announced that it will boycott the India bloc meeting to be held in New Delhi on June 8 since the Congress party will be participating in it. The Dravidian major said it will not participate in the meeting to respect the sentiments of its cadres who were deeply hurt by the betrayal of the Congress party.

In his letter to Kharge, CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby has sought clarification from the Congress on claims made by some of its leaders during the Kerala Assembly election campaign that the Left party had an understanding with the BJP.

"I have been informed by KC Venugopal about the meeting of the INDIA bloc parties to be held on June 8, 2026. In this connection I would like to cite a recent political development during the assembly elections. There was a systematic campaign by the Congress leadership during the Kerala Assembly elections, in which the CPI(M) and the BJP have struck a deal.

"Further, it was alleged that the CPI(M)'s senior leader, Member of the Polit Bureau and then Chief Minister, Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan, had also struck a deal with Modi. The question was posed, 'Otherwise, why is it that he has not been interrogated or arrested by the Enforcement Directorate?'

"These were not stray remarks made in the heat of an election campaign, but were the centrepiece of your political campaign. Every national leader, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and yourself, made such allegations repeatedly," said Baby in the letter.

Copies of the letter were also sent to other INDIA bloc partners, said sources.