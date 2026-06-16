Attack meant to suppress student voices, alleges CJP founder Dipke; points finger at ‘RSS-linked people’

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday alleged that “some people from RSS” were behind the attack on him during a protest in Jaipur a day earlier, claiming it was an attempt to divert attention from key student issues and suppress dissent.

Dipke arrived at Nagpur airport on Tuesday morning ahead of a CJP-led protest at Samvidhan Square, where the party is set to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET (UG) paper leak controversy.

The CJP founder was allegedly slapped multiple times by two men on Monday while supporters carried him on their shoulders during a protest in Jaipur. Police have detained two youths in connection with the incident.

Asked who he believed was behind the attack, Dipke said, “There were some people belonging to RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), and there is nothing new in it.

“Whenever someone speaks against the government or their ideology, they do like this; there is nothing new in it,” he claimed.

Responding to allegations about his purported ties with the RSS and claims that he had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dipke said, “Is that why they attacked me yesterday?”

He maintained that the incident was an effort to shift focus away from the core issue and suppress student voices.

“We will not deviate from our issues; you attack us as much as you want. We will do our protest peacefully and democratically and not deviate from our main issue, which is about more than one crore students suffering injustice, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has to take responsibility for it,” he said.

“These kind of attacks will keep happening, but I am not afraid. We walk on the path of (Mahatma) Gandhi ji and Ambedkar, and it is our satyagraha, we will keep going on peacefully,” he said.

Dipke also appealed to Nagpur residents, particularly students and youth, to join the peaceful demonstration at Samvidhan Square at 4 pm on Tuesday.

The CJP has been demanding Pradhan’s resignation over the NEET (UG) paper leak issue.

Authorities said extensive security arrangements have been put in place for the protest, with police expecting participation from over 2,000 young people. Security has also been intensified at key locations across Nagpur in anticipation of the gathering.

(With inputs from PTI )