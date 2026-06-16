India, Canada to launch talks on key security pact, push to conclude trade deal this year

NEW DELHI: India and Canada on Tuesday agreed to launch negotiations on a General Security of Information Agreement (GSOIA) and accelerate efforts to conclude a long-pending Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) this year as the two countries seek to build a broader strategic partnership spanning trade, energy, security and technology.
The decisions were announced after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France, where both leaders reviewed progress in bilateral relations and welcomed what they described as a positive momentum in ties.
In a joint press statement, the two sides said they had agreed to launch negotiations on a GSOIA to strengthen defence and security cooperation. Such agreements facilitate the secure exchange and protection of classified information between governments, laying the groundwork for closer defence collaboration.
“To further deepen defence and security cooperation, the Prime Ministers agreed to launch negotiations on a General Security of Information Agreement (GSOIA),” the joint press statement said.
The meeting also underscored growing economic engagement between the two countries. Modi and Carney expressed satisfaction with the progress made in negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and reaffirmed their objective of concluding the trade pact in 2026.
“Both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress in negotiations towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and reaffirmed their shared objective of concluding the negotiations in 2026,” the statement said.
The renewed push on CEPA comes amid efforts by both countries to diversify supply chains and expand cooperation in critical sectors. The leaders highlighted the complementarities between the Indian and Canadian economies and stressed the importance of resilient and reliable supply chains in ensuring global energy and food security.
They also reviewed developments in commercial arrangements involving liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and metallurgical coal, sectors that have emerged as important pillars of bilateral economic cooperation.
The two Prime Ministers welcomed the recent increase in high-level engagements, including Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s visit to Canada, and looked forward to a Canadian trade mission to India later this year led by the Canadian Minister of International Trade.
Beyond trade and security, the leaders discussed cooperation in science and technology, migration, education and innovation. Modi also expressed support for Canada becoming a Dialogue Partner of the Indian Ocean Rim Association.