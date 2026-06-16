India, Canada to launch talks on key security pact, push to conclude trade deal this year

NEW DELHI: India and Canada on Tuesday agreed to launch negotiations on a General Security of Information Agreement (GSOIA) and accelerate efforts to conclude a long-pending Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) this year as the two countries seek to build a broader strategic partnership spanning trade, energy, security and technology.

The decisions were announced after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France, where both leaders reviewed progress in bilateral relations and welcomed what they described as a positive momentum in ties.

In a joint press statement, the two sides said they had agreed to launch negotiations on a GSOIA to strengthen defence and security cooperation. Such agreements facilitate the secure exchange and protection of classified information between governments, laying the groundwork for closer defence collaboration.

“To further deepen defence and security cooperation, the Prime Ministers agreed to launch negotiations on a General Security of Information Agreement (GSOIA),” the joint press statement said.

The meeting also underscored growing economic engagement between the two countries. Modi and Carney expressed satisfaction with the progress made in negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and reaffirmed their objective of concluding the trade pact in 2026.

“Both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress in negotiations towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and reaffirmed their shared objective of concluding the negotiations in 2026,” the statement said.