Iran war fuels global demand surge for Kashmir saffron; prices, exports rise amid output dip

SRINAGAR: Iran’s loss has turned out to be Kashmir’s gain. The ongoing crisis in West Asia, coupled with a sharp decline in saffron output from Iran has resulted in the demand for Kashmiri saffron.

According to Jammu & Kashmir Saffron Growers Association president Abdul Majeed Wani, the demand for Kashmir saffron has witnessed a noticeable rise this year due to the West Asia crisis.

According to Majeed, Iran has experienced a decline of 140 tons of saffron production this year.

Saffron, often called “red gold” for its distinctive aroma, flavour, and natural colouring properties, is primarily cultivated in Pampore and nearby regions of South Kashmir.

The saffron plant produces purple flowers with bright orange to red stigmas, which are carefully dried to obtain the highly valued spice. Its cultivation requires specific climatic conditions, which is why it remains largely limited to select areas of Pulwama district.

Over the years, saffron production in the Kashmir Valley has witnessed a notable decline, dropping from 23.53 metric tonnes in 2023–24 to 19.58 metric tonnes in 2024–25, according to official data.

Growers attribute the fall in output to changing climate conditions and inadequate irrigation infrastructure. They say the crop requires multiple spells of rainfall between August and the harvesting period in late November, and recent rainfall deficits have adversely impacted yields.

“It needs many spells of rainfall from August till its harvest in November end,” growers said, pointing to prolonged dry spells as a key concern.