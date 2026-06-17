Congress accuses Amit Shah of 'wrecking' democracy, alleges bid to poach Oppn MPs

The Congress on Wednesday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of undermining democracy and engineering defections from opposition parties through inducements, alleging that the BJP was targeting leaders elected on an anti-BJP platform.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh claimed Shah was continuing an assault on the Opposition to make up for a setback in Parliament earlier this year.

"His allurements are enticing a number of those who were elected just two years ago on a strong anti-BJP agenda to now join the BJP. The incentives reportedly being extended to them are mind-boggling," Ramesh said in a post on X.