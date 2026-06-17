Congress accuses Amit Shah of 'wrecking' democracy, alleges bid to poach Oppn MPs

The Congress on Wednesday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of undermining democracy and engineering defections from opposition parties through inducements, alleging that the BJP was targeting leaders elected on an anti-BJP platform.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh claimed Shah was continuing an assault on the Opposition to make up for a setback in Parliament earlier this year.
"His allurements are enticing a number of those who were elected just two years ago on a strong anti-BJP agenda to now join the BJP. The incentives reportedly being extended to them are mind-boggling," Ramesh said in a post on X.
Referring to the Home Minister, Ramesh alleged, "The Home Minister is running a wholly cynical campaign that is well lubricated and, like in the mutual funds industry, offers various schemes and products suited to individual needs."
"There are absolutely no limits to his depravity. But he will not succeed in his ultimate objective," he added.
The Congress leader's remarks came amid speculation of possible defections from the Shiv Sena (UBT) in Maharashtra.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut late on Tuesday alleged that attempts were being made to lure MPs from the state.
In a post on X, he said, "Apna sapna money... money! There is information that an advance of Rs 15 crore will be given tonight to buy MPs from Maharashtra. This is shocking and disgusting!"
The claims surfaced as reports intensified about a potential rebellion within the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), with some Lok Sabha members allegedly considering breaking away.
Questions were also raised after Raut travelled to Delhi, triggering speculation that he could meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to counter any move by a group of Sena (UBT) MPs to seek separate recognition in Parliament.
Meanwhile, political realignments were also reported in the Trinamool Congress (TMC). On Sunday, 20 rebel TMC MPs met Birla and announced their merger with the NCPI, a Tripura-based registered but unrecognised political party.
Rebel TMC MP Arup Chakraborty said on Monday that the breakaway faction was attempting to "rectify" the party and would seek control of its election symbol. The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, however, has termed the move illegal under the anti-defection law.
The NCPI is a registered but unrecognised political party based in Tripura with limited political presence.
(With inputs from PTI)