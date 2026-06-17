Consent, crowd ratification and crassness: stand-up comedy under scanner again

NEW DELHI: One comedy show where an audience member says Rs 370 spent on biryani entitles him to sexual intimacy and describes in graphic detail his advances on an unwilling woman.

Another where a stand-up comic centres his jokes on "cuddling after rape", necrophilia and rapist-murderers. All of this plays out to raucous laughter. The audience is predominantly male. The subtext misogyny.

The issues those of consent, normalising rape culture and trivialising sexual assault and murder.

Videos from the two performances, the first and more recent from Pranit More and the second from an earlier show by Madhur Virli, have become the centre of furious debate over where and how the lines should be drawn.

Two-time Academy award winning British actor Peter Ustinov once termed comedy "a funny way of being serious".

Stand-up comics have never been far from the headlines given the very nature of their jobs-- to provoke uncomfortable laughs.

Often the toast of many circles for their satirical take on contemporary issues, some Indian comics thriving in today's stand-up ecosystem seem to have dropped the funny, leaving behind only controversy.

And need for introspection on what constitutes humour.

"Whatever little progress activists make, these videos and crass jokes drag us back to square one. When something as serious as sexual coercion is normalised for laughs and viewed by millions, it sends the wrong message," anti-rape activist Yogita Bhayana told PTI.

"I'm not asking for arrests, but there has to be accountability for what's being said and uploaded. Also, not to forget the audiences laughter these jokes receive. They say far more about society than we would like to admit," she said.

Before the recent crowd work clip More's set-- the one from Virli was shot earlier but found new life with the current controversy-- was podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's lewd remark about parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's show.