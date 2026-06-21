CJI Surya Kant stresses need for yoga to manage workload during SC Yoga Day event

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Sunday said yoga is essential for managing high volumes of work, tight deadlines and constant professional pressure, during the 12th International Yoga Day event organised by the Supreme Court Registry on the court premises.

Participating in the session, the CJI said yoga has become an annual feature that has rightly secured a permanent place on the calendar. He described it as part of India’s civilisational heritage that emphasises the harmony of mind, body and spirit.

”It is an annual event that has rightly found a permanent place on our calendar. But beyond the official designation of this day, what we are truly celebrating is an intrinsic piece of Indian heritage. For centuries, our civilizational wisdom has emphasised that true wellness is never just about physical fitness. It is about a harmonious alignment between the mind, the body, and the spirit. Yoga is the practical vehicle for that philosophy, offering a timeless framework to find stillness in an otherwise chaotic world," the CJI said.

Highlighting the pressures faced within the judicial ecosystem, he said the demands of work in the Registry are relentless and often affect mental clarity and physical well-being. He noted that it is easy to neglect health when professional responsibilities take precedence.

"In our daily lives within the registry, the demands are relentless. We deal with high volumes of work, tight deadlines, and the constant pressure that comes with supporting the administration of justice. This environment inevitably takes a toll on our mental clarity and physical vitality. In such a scenario, it is easy to neglect our health when professional responsibilities take over," the CJI stated.

He also addressed the misconception that yoga requires advanced flexibility or extensive time commitment, stressing that even a few minutes of practice can make a difference.

Highliting that how yoga becomes relevant to our workplace, the CJI clarified that it was a common misconception that yoga requires perfect flexibility or hours of free time.