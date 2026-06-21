CJI Surya Kant stresses need for yoga to manage workload during SC Yoga Day event

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Sunday said yoga is essential for managing high volumes of work, tight deadlines and constant professional pressure, during the 12th International Yoga Day event organised by the Supreme Court Registry on the court premises.
Participating in the session, the CJI said yoga has become an annual feature that has rightly secured a permanent place on the calendar. He described it as part of India’s civilisational heritage that emphasises the harmony of mind, body and spirit.
”It is an annual event that has rightly found a permanent place on our calendar. But beyond the official designation of this day, what we are truly celebrating is an intrinsic piece of Indian heritage. For centuries, our civilizational wisdom has emphasised that true wellness is never just about physical fitness. It is about a harmonious alignment between the mind, the body, and the spirit. Yoga is the practical vehicle for that philosophy, offering a timeless framework to find stillness in an otherwise chaotic world," the CJI said.
Highlighting the pressures faced within the judicial ecosystem, he said the demands of work in the Registry are relentless and often affect mental clarity and physical well-being. He noted that it is easy to neglect health when professional responsibilities take precedence.
"In our daily lives within the registry, the demands are relentless. We deal with high volumes of work, tight deadlines, and the constant pressure that comes with supporting the administration of justice. This environment inevitably takes a toll on our mental clarity and physical vitality. In such a scenario, it is easy to neglect our health when professional responsibilities take over," the CJI stated.
He also addressed the misconception that yoga requires advanced flexibility or extensive time commitment, stressing that even a few minutes of practice can make a difference.
Highliting that how yoga becomes relevant to our workplace, the CJI clarified that it was a common misconception that yoga requires perfect flexibility or hours of free time.
"I am myself still a learner when it comes to yoga, yet I can say with certainty that even a few minutes of conscious breathing or basic stretching can dramatically alter how you handle stress. It stabilizes the mind, improves focus, and builds the physical resilience we need to sustain our demanding schedules. Nurturing our well-being is not a luxury, it is a necessary investment in ourselves and in the institution we serve," he made it clear at the event.
Calling for yoga to be integrated into daily life rather than limited to a single annual observance, the CJI said consistency is key to real benefits.
He urged participants to use International Yoga Day as a starting point for long-term practice, even if only for a few minutes each day.
"While Sunday was a wonderful occasion to come together and practice, the real goal is to look beyond this single morning. International Yoga Day is an excellent opportunity to spark a transition, a moment to step onto the mat and commit to making this a regular habit. True benefits do not come from a once-a-year exercise, they come from consistency. Let this day be the starting point for a healthier routine, whether that means ten minutes of morning meditation or a short stretching routine evening after work," he stated.
The CJI encouraged participants to carry the lessons from the session into their daily routines at work and at home, emphasising mindfulness and health as ongoing priorities.
"Let us make health and mindfulness a priority, not just today, but every day," he said.