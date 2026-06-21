NEET-UG retest begins amid intensified scrutiny, tight security arrangements

Amid intensified scrutiny over the operations of the National Testing Agency (NTA), the NEET-UG re-examination is being conducted at over 5000 centres across the country and overseas on Sunday amid tight security arrangements.

The retest is being conducted after the NTA cancelled the original examination conducted on May 3, following allegations of question paper leak and other irregularities.

The examination on Sunday will be held from 2.00 PM to 5.15 PM, with the provision of an additional 15 minutes this time.

The examination is being conducted across 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad.

It is being conducted in English and 12 Indian languages.

According to NTA, more than 95,000 examination rooms have been equipped with CCTV surveillance.

A total of 1,38,560 CCTV cameras have been installed, with feeds monitored virtually at the national, state and ministry levels, officials said.

To secure the examination against electronic malpractice, 51,311 jammers have been deployed.

A candidate, Kishan, appearing for the re-examination in Delhi, said security arrangements were tighter this time than during the earlier test.