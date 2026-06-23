11 India-bound vessels cross Hormuz since June 17 US-Iran deal; 10 ships still await passage

NEW DELHI: Ship traffic through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz has begun to recover following the June 17 memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran, with 11 India-bound vessels successfully transiting the waterway since the agreement was signed.

However, 10 Indian-flagged vessels remain in the Persian Gulf region awaiting passage.

“As of today, we have 10 Indian-flagged vessels that are still in the Persian Gulf region. In addition, two have recently arrived there. Since the signing of the MoU on June 17, 11 India-bound vessels have transited through the Strait of Hormuz,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The vessels that have crossed include three Indian-flagged crude oil tankers, each carrying more than 285,000 metric tonnes of crude oil; one foreign-flagged LPG carrier; one foreign-flagged crude oil tanker; and six foreign-flagged bulk carriers carrying fertiliser cargo.

“We hope that the remaining India-flagged vessels will also be able to cross the Strait of Hormuz soon,” he added.