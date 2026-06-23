11 India-bound vessels cross Hormuz since June 17 US-Iran deal; 10 ships still await passage

NEW DELHI: Ship traffic through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz has begun to recover following the June 17 memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran, with 11 India-bound vessels successfully transiting the waterway since the agreement was signed.
However, 10 Indian-flagged vessels remain in the Persian Gulf region awaiting passage.
“As of today, we have 10 Indian-flagged vessels that are still in the Persian Gulf region. In addition, two have recently arrived there. Since the signing of the MoU on June 17, 11 India-bound vessels have transited through the Strait of Hormuz,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
The vessels that have crossed include three Indian-flagged crude oil tankers, each carrying more than 285,000 metric tonnes of crude oil; one foreign-flagged LPG carrier; one foreign-flagged crude oil tanker; and six foreign-flagged bulk carriers carrying fertiliser cargo.
“We hope that the remaining India-flagged vessels will also be able to cross the Strait of Hormuz soon,” he added.
The movement of cargo ships comes after US President Donald Trump declared that there would be no further US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and asserted that Iran had agreed to permit nuclear inspections.
Iranian officials, however, have publicly disputed that claim, highlighting continuing tensions despite the interim agreement aimed at ending the conflict that disrupted global energy supplies.
Commercial traffic through the strait has increased in recent days, although volumes remain significantly below pre-conflict levels. According to maritime analytics firm Kpler, 71 vessels transited the waterway between Friday and Sunday, including 35 crossings on Saturday alone. Before the conflict, the strait typically handled between 100 and 130 vessel movements each day.
Despite the improvement, concerns persist over the future administration of the waterway and potential costs for shipping. The uncertainty could complicate negotiations on a broader and more durable peace agreement.
Under the provisional Iran-US framework, Tehran has committed to demining operations and the removal of “technical and military obstacles” to navigation within 30 days. Iranian Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Iran would manage the strait in accordance with international maritime law.
Meanwhile, Oman and Iran agreed on Tuesday to continue discussions on the future administration of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, including maritime services and associated costs.
Following talks in Muscat, both sides announced the creation of a joint working group and reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring safe passage through the waterway while respecting national sovereignty and international law.