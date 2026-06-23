CJP announces 'diaper donation drive' to prevent paper leaks; alleges police attempt to shrink protest site

Escalating its protest over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday announced a "diaper donation drive" as part of its campaign seeking the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The party, which has been holding a sit-in protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against alleged examination-related irregularities since Saturday, made this announcement through a post on X.

They appealed to their supporters to bring diapers to the protest site, write their demand for Pradhan's resignation on them and participate in the campaign, 'Diaper A Day Keeps Leaks Away', scheduled for Tuesday evening.

"Bring a diaper, write your demand for his resignation on it, and we'll make sure it reaches the education minister," the CJP said.

The protest on Tuesday entered its fourth day.

Meanwhile, party founder Abhijeet Dipke has alleged that police attempted to reduce the protest area.

Late on Monday night, Dipke alleged that Delhi Police attempted to move barricades and "squeeze the protest site into a smaller area".

There was no immediate response from the Delhi Police on the allegations.