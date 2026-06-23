CUET 2026 results out; one candidate scores 100 percentile in four subjects

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency on Tuesday afternoon declared Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2026 results.

"One candidate has scored a 100 percentile in four subjects out of the five subjects he had opted for. Meanwhile, 22 candidates have scored in the 100th percentile in three subjects," NTA stated.

A total of 3,214 candidates have scored 100 percentile in one subject.

A female candidate has achieved the highest NTA score of 1232.19, while male candidates have scored the second and third highest scores of 1230.82 and 1207.21, respectively.

The percentile score assesses a candidate’s relative performance in comparison with other candidates.

CUET results are accepted by over 250 universities, including Central, State and private ones, for admission into their undergraduate programmes.

The exam this year was held from May 11 to 31 and June 6 to 7.

It ran into controversy when 3,765 candidates could not take up their exam due to the technical glitches at different centres. They had to take up the exam later.