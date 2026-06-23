CUET 2026 results out; one candidate scores 100 percentile in four subjects

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency on Tuesday afternoon declared Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2026 results.
"One candidate has scored a 100 percentile in four subjects out of the five subjects he had opted for. Meanwhile, 22 candidates have scored in the 100th percentile in three subjects," NTA stated.
A total of 3,214 candidates have scored 100 percentile in one subject.
A female candidate has achieved the highest NTA score of 1232.19, while male candidates have scored the second and third highest scores of 1230.82 and 1207.21, respectively.
The percentile score assesses a candidate’s relative performance in comparison with other candidates.
CUET results are accepted by over 250 universities, including Central, State and private ones, for admission into their undergraduate programmes.
The exam this year was held from May 11 to 31 and June 6 to 7.
It ran into controversy when 3,765 candidates could not take up their exam due to the technical glitches at different centres. They had to take up the exam later.
An official release said that 180 candidates have scored 100 percentile in 2 subjects.
The maximum NTA score of 250 in a subject was obtained by candidates in the five subjects of Odia, Sanskrit, Accountancy, History and Psychology. They were closely followed by a Political Science student who had scored 249.58 and a Geography student who had scored 249.45.
A total of 11,64,098 students appeared for the exam. The gender break-up is as follows: Female – 5,85,596; Male – 5,78,500; and Third Gender 2. The figure is down by over 4 lakh of the 15,68,867 who registered for the exam.
It also includes 3,894 Persons with Disabilities.
Of these, the candidates who took up the exam in English were the highest, 9,76,177, with Hindi candidates being a far second, 1,70,773.
The exam was also held in Bengali, Tamil, Assamese, Gujarati, Malayalam, Odia, Telugu, Urdu, Marathi, Punjabi and Kannada.
Details can be accessed on