Lok Sabha Speaker to meet Sena (UBT) MPs as Thackeray camp moves to block recognition of rebel faction

Following the recent split in the Shiv Sena (UBT), Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Wednesday called party leaders for a meeting at 5 PM later in the day, as per sources.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai will meet the Speaker and present their side regarding the developments involving the rebel faction of MPs.

The Thackeray-led faction has been asked to appear before the Speaker and place its position on the matter. Sawant and Desai are expected to request the Speaker not to grant recognition to the rebel faction of MPs.

This comes after six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs -- Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar -- formally joined the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde on Monday, leading to the success of "Operation Tiger."

Earlier in the day, UBT MP Sanjay Raut called for a "fight against traitors of Maharashtra" after six party MPs switched to the Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.