BJP targets Congress on Emergency anniversary, says party yet to apologise to nation

The BJP on Thursday attacked on the Congress on the 51st anniversary of the Emergency, calling it a "dark chapter" in India's democratic history and accusing the opposition party of failing to offer an unconditional apology for its actions during the period.

In a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "On this day in 1975, the dark chapter of the Emergency was imposed on India by the then Congress government, choking our democracy, suspending civil liberties and crushing dissent with brute force."

"Intoxicated by power, the 'tyrant' unleashed indiscriminate 'atrocities' upon citizens at the slightest hint of dissent and 'murdered' the cardinal principles of the Constitution, 'wounding' the soul of democracy in the country," Shah said.

"This day reminds us of the permanent scar that the Emergency left on our nation and strengthens our resolve to protect the democracy our ancestors earned through sacrifices," he added.