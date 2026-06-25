Digital arrest scams: CBI conducts searches across 16 states as part of 'Operation Chakra-VI'

The Centra Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at 80 locations in 16 states to dismantle a network that ensnared hundreds of people in digital arrest scams using a URL similar to that of the Supreme Court website, officials said Thursday.

The agency deployed 60 specialised teams across 16 states stretching from Punjab and Gujarat in the west to Assam and Manipur in the northeast as part of 'Operation Chakra-VI' that dismantled the network allegedly linked to over 200 cases of cyber-enabled fraud.

Digital arrest scam has emerged as one of the most pernicious forms of cyber-enabled extortion where victims are contacted by individuals impersonating police officers, central agencies investigators or judicial officials.

Victims are threatened of being implicating in a criminal activity and coerced to make payments to avoid arrest or prosecution.

At the centre of this scam is a website bearing a URL (Uniform Resource Locator) "deceptively similar" to the official website of the Supreme Court of India, the CBI stated.

"The fraudsters allegedly used this fraudulently registered domain to deceive victims under the guise of digital arrest. Based on a complaint received from the Registry of the Supreme Court of India, the CBI registered an FIR and commenced investigation into the matter," the spokesperson said.