Govt creating grounds to arbitrarily deny citizenship to Indians it disagrees with: Congress

The Congress on Thursday accused the Centre of creating conditions to arbitrarily deny citizenship rights to Indians, following reports quoting Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) officials as saying that a passport is not proof of citizenship.
Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal alleged that the BJP-led government had previously removed names of people from certain communities from electoral rolls to further its political interests.
"This government excels in creating panic and helplessness among ordinary citizens.
By declaring that even a passport doesn't certify one's citizenship, they are laying the groundwork to arbitrarily deny citizenship rights to Indians who they disagree with," Venugopal said in a post on X.
"We are well aware of their clandestine measures to remove names of people from certain communities from the voter rolls, to suit their political agenda.
The day is not far when purely out of political vendetta, this fascist regime will strip you of your citizenship, even if you have a passport or any other document proving that you are Indian," he added.
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury also questioned the Centre's position and sought clarification on the issue.
"Passports are not proof of citizenship: MEA. Then what is? BLO, Please tell, Why does SIR accept a passport as a relevant document for VOTING? Government should stand up and clarify this!" Chowdhury said.
Government sources, however, maintained that passports have never been considered proof of citizenship and that no new decision had been taken by the Narendra Modi government on the matter.
Responding to media reports citing MEA officials, sources said a passport is a travel document and not a document that establishes citizenship.
"It was not decided yesterday that the passport is not a proof of citizenship. It was not even decided in the last 12 years. The passport has never been a proof of citizenship," a source said.
The sources further pointed to provisions of the Passport Act, 1967, under which passports can also be issued to non-citizens.
(With inputs from PTI)