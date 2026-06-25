Govt creating grounds to arbitrarily deny citizenship to Indians it disagrees with: Congress

The Congress on Thursday accused the Centre of creating conditions to arbitrarily deny citizenship rights to Indians, following reports quoting Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) officials as saying that a passport is not proof of citizenship.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal alleged that the BJP-led government had previously removed names of people from certain communities from electoral rolls to further its political interests.

"This government excels in creating panic and helplessness among ordinary citizens.

By declaring that even a passport doesn't certify one's citizenship, they are laying the groundwork to arbitrarily deny citizenship rights to Indians who they disagree with," Venugopal said in a post on X.