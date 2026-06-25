High alert on Uttarakhand borders after Nihang march call

DEHRADUN: Security has been tightened at key border points in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district following an announcement by Nihang groups to march towards the state amid tensions linked to the recent Karnaprayag Nihang episode in Chamoli.

Officials said the move is a precautionary measure to maintain law and order and ensure that no group enters the state without proper verification and permission.

The Kulhal border in Vikasnagar, which connects Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, remains under strict surveillance. Uttarakhand Police and Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel have been deployed at the border, where barricades have been installed and all vehicles are being checked.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Dobal said, “No group will be allowed to enter Uttarakhand without necessary checking and permission. Security agencies are keeping a close watch on every movement in the border areas.”

Police teams have intensified checking drives at inter-state and inter-district borders as well as on major internal routes. People found under suspicious circumstances are being questioned and their identity details verified. Officers have been directed to personally monitor security arrangements.

At the Kulhal border, SP Rural Pankaj Gairola, Vikasnagar Kotwali in-charge Rajiv Rauthan and other officials reviewed the deployment. Security has also been strengthened on roads connecting Dehradun with Himachal Pradesh, including the Dakpathar bridge and Dakpathar barrage area.

Police officials said the measures are not aimed at any particular community or group. “The objective is to maintain law and order, protect public safety and prevent any untoward incident."

Police have appealed to people not to believe rumours and to immediately report any suspicious activity.

Security agencies remain on alert, with strict checks on vehicles and individuals entering the state.