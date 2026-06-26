Kota maternal deaths: Centre cracks down on Jackson Laboratories; cancels manufacturing licences

NEW DELHI: Even as the WHO has sought a report from India on the deaths of five women following C-Section, the Centre cracked down on Jackson Laboratories, which supplied fake oxytocin injections to Rajasthan's Kota hospitals, where the maternal deaths were reported.

According to official sources, the Centre has initiated stringent regulatory action against Jackson Laboratories, with the manufacturing licenses of its units in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh being cancelled following joint inspections by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the respective state drug regulators.

Oxytocin is administered to induce labour and to prevent excessive bleeding after childbirth.

Five women died between May 5 and May 17 after undergoing a Cesarean-section at the government-run New Medical College Hospital (NMCH), Kota, in Rajasthan. The deceased had symptoms such as kidney failure, urinary failure, and urinary blockage.

Senior officials in the Union Health and Family Welfare said the Centre has also sought a detailed report from the Rajasthan government to establish the facts surrounding the incident.