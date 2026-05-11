Kota C-section tragedy: Death toll rises to four; families refuse bodies, protest with newborns

JAIPUR: The death toll among pregnant women following Caesarean surgeries in Kota has risen to four, intensifying concerns over alleged medical negligence and inadequate care at government hospitals in the city.

After the deaths reported at the Government Medical College Hospital, two more women died within 24 hours of undergoing cesarean deliveries at JK Lon Hospital, another state-run facility in Kota.

Meanwhile, the condition of eight other women remains critical. All are reportedly suffering from severe kidney and urinary complications following C-section deliveries.

According to reports, 31-year-old Pinky Mahawar was admitted to JK Lon Hospital on May 7. She delivered a baby girl through a cesarean section later that night, but her condition allegedly deteriorated suddenly the following day.

The family has accused the hospital administration of gross negligence, alleging that despite her critical condition, she was not referred to a higher medical centre for nearly two days. They claim she was shifted in haste only after her condition became uncontrollable.

The family further alleged that the hospital attempted to quietly move the patient out through a back door to avoid attention.

According to the family, Pinky had been unable to urinate and was complaining of severe abdominal pain since the morning of May 8, but doctors allegedly failed to take the symptoms seriously.

They said she was repeatedly given medicines, but no effective treatment was initiated for several hours.