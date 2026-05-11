Kota C-section tragedy: Death toll rises to four; families refuse bodies, protest with newborns

JAIPUR: The death toll among pregnant women following Caesarean surgeries in Kota has risen to four, intensifying concerns over alleged medical negligence and inadequate care at government hospitals in the city.
After the deaths reported at the Government Medical College Hospital, two more women died within 24 hours of undergoing cesarean deliveries at JK Lon Hospital, another state-run facility in Kota.
Meanwhile, the condition of eight other women remains critical. All are reportedly suffering from severe kidney and urinary complications following C-section deliveries.
According to reports, 31-year-old Pinky Mahawar was admitted to JK Lon Hospital on May 7. She delivered a baby girl through a cesarean section later that night, but her condition allegedly deteriorated suddenly the following day.
The family has accused the hospital administration of gross negligence, alleging that despite her critical condition, she was not referred to a higher medical centre for nearly two days. They claim she was shifted in haste only after her condition became uncontrollable.
The family further alleged that the hospital attempted to quietly move the patient out through a back door to avoid attention.
According to the family, Pinky had been unable to urinate and was complaining of severe abdominal pain since the morning of May 8, but doctors allegedly failed to take the symptoms seriously.
They said she was repeatedly given medicines, but no effective treatment was initiated for several hours.
Later in the afternoon, doctors reportedly detected a blood clot in her uterus, following which she underwent another surgery. The family said two operations were performed within a span of 15 hours and her uterus was eventually removed, but her condition continued to worsen.
The family also alleged that although Pinky was placed on ventilator support, doctors did not fully disclose the seriousness of her condition. It was only on May 10 that family members were informed that her kidneys had stopped functioning. By then, the family said, it was already too late.
During treatment, the patient reportedly continued to suffer heavy bleeding and required multiple blood transfusions, but her condition could not be stabilised. Medical reports reportedly showed extremely high creatinine and bilirubin levels, indicating kidney and liver failure.
According to experts, such complications may point to delayed treatment and severe infection.
The incident has triggered outrage in Kota, with grieving family members refusing to accept the bodies and accusing the hospital administration of negligence.
On Monday, the family staged a dharna outside the hospital, sitting with the four-day-old newborn while demanding strict action against those responsible.
Over the weekend, the Rajasthan government initiated a crackdown against those allegedly responsible for the suspected negligence that led to the tragedy at Kota Government Medical College and Hospital, where two women initially lost their lives.
Amid growing public outrage, four medical staff members, including two doctors and two nursing personnel, were suspended after preliminary findings pointed to serious lapses in treatment and patient care. A high-level probe into the incident is underway.