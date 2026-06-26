Suspended Haryana cadre IAS Pardeep Kumar accused in Rs 590-crore IDFC bank scam on the run

CHANDIGARH: The suspended Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Pardeep Kumar of Haryana cadre, who is an accused in the Rs 590-crore IDFC bank scam, is allegedly 'on the run' as his phone is 'switched off'.

Sources in the CBI claimed that Kumar had been 'missing' from his home.

It is learnt that a team of the CBI had gone to his residence to arrest him, but he was not at home.

Sources claimed that his role is related to the Rs 169 crore fraud at the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), where he served as Member Secretary from August 31, 2022, to December 10, 2025.

The investigating agency had on June 23 had arrested Saurav Sharma, a data entry operator in the pollution control board and the next day, a Panchkula court sent him to CBI custody for four days.

In conspiracy with the accused bank officials, he allegedly facilitated and assisted in processing investments in favour of private banks in violation of rules, leading to a loss of Rs 169.36 crore to the pollution board.

A 2011-batch IAS officer, Pardeep Kumar, was suspended on April 8. He was posted as director, state transport, and special secretary of the department.

He was promoted to IAS from the Haryana Civil Services had started his career as a City Magistrate in Karnal in 1999.

Also, another IAS officer, Vineet Garg of the 1991 batch, who served as the Chairman of the HSPCB, is also under the scanner.

He is currently posted as an additional chief secretary in the printing and stationery department.

The government had earlier granted permission to investigate him, too, under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.