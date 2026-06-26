Tejas Mk1A hits fresh hurdle as one GE engine fails acceptance parameters

Separately, the Indian Air Force (IAF), which had earlier shown flexibility on certain delivery-linked operational requirements to facilitate induction, is also learnt to be examining additional relaxations to expedite deliveries.

The delays come at a time when the IAF is down to 29 operational fighter squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42.5, even as it confronts the prospect of a twin threat from China and Pakistan. The concern is sharpened since Pakistan could get its hands on Chinese fifth-gen stealth fighters in the near future, while China continues to expand its own stealth fleet.

The 180 Tejas Mk1A fighters on order are expected to progressively replace ageing aircraft and arrest the steady decline in the IAF’s squadron numbers.

The six engines delivered so far are part of the 2021 contract worth $716 million for 99 F404-IN20 engines to power the first 83 Tejas Mk1A fighters. The first engine reached HAL only in March 2025, a year after the first aircraft was contractually due to be delivered to the IAF. The sixth engine, the one now found to have failed acceptance parameters, arrived in May.

The delays have also brought HAL under scrutiny, with the MoD weighing a financial penalty on the company. The penalty would stem from standard contractual provisions relating to delayed deliveries, and would not be punitive in an extraordinary sense.

Incidentally, HAL has itself invoked the liquidated damages clause against GE Aerospace for delays in supplying F404 engines, the principal bottleneck affecting the programme.

In April, then HAL chairman and managing director D K Sunil said GE had assured delivery of 20 F404 engines between June and December this year. A subsequent HAL briefing projected deliveries of 15 to 20 engines by year-end. GE has committed to raising production to 24 engines in 2026-27 and 30 annually thereafter.

India signed a follow-on contract worth around Rs.8,300 crore ($1 billion) in November 2025 for 113 additional F404 engines to power the 97 additional Tejas Mk1A fighters approved under the Rs. 62,370-crore procurement.