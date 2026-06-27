India's Gaza policy balanced, Congress doing vote bank politics: BJP on Sonia Gandhi's criticism

The BJP on Saturday hit back at the Congress over party leader Sonia Gandhi's article on the Centre's "silence and inaction" on the Gaza conflict, accusing her of trying to "misinform and conceal the real truth" about India's position on the issue.

The ruling party asserted that India has consistently articulated its stand on the Gaza and Palestine issue, extended humanitarian aid, and voted in favour of United Nations resolutions calling for a ceasefire.

The remarks came after Gandhi, in an article published in The Indian Express on Saturday, alleged that the Modi government's "stony silence and inaction on Israel's Gaza genocide" are not just "morally reprehensible" but also "inexplicable from a national interest perspective".

The Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson claimed that India has alienated itself from its historical allies in Palestine, Iran and the larger Middle East, distanced itself from global public opinion, and allowed Pakistan to occupy the space of a mediator.

Reacting to the article, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that it once again showed that for the Congress, "vote bank policy" takes precedence over "foreign policy".

"Sonia Gandhi, through her article, is trying to misinform people and conceal the real truth. The fact is that India has not only articulated its position on Gaza and the Palestine issue on multiple occasions, but has also provided tangible humanitarian aid," he said in a video statement.