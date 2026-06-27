Sonia Gandhi says Centre's 'stony silence' on Gaza has hurt India's strategic interests

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday sharply criticised the Modi government over its response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, alleging that its "stony silence" and inaction had undermined both India's moral standing and strategic interests.
In an opinion article published in a leading national daily, Gandhi argued that India's current foreign policy had alienated the country from its traditional partners in Palestine, Iran and the wider Middle East, while allowing Pakistan to project itself as a mediator in the region.
She also described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel shortly before the US-Israel joint attack on Iran as a "bewildering strategic decision".
Gandhi contended that India had a moral obligation to speak out against the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, while its national interest also demanded a response in line with growing international criticism of Israel's military campaign.
"The Modi government's continued silence simply cannot be explained rationally or morally," she said.
Citing findings of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Gandhi said the body had concluded in September 2025 that Israeli authorities were committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. She added that a June 2026 report by the same commission, now headed by retired Justice S. Muralidhar, reiterated that Israeli actions were intended to destroy the Palestinian population in Gaza by targeting children.
Referring to the commission's report, Gandhi said it documented extensive destruction in Gaza and alleged genocidal intent behind Israel's military actions. She cited figures from the report claiming that at least 20,000 children had been killed and another 44,000 injured, many with life-altering wounds. She also referred to findings that schools and healthcare infrastructure, including paediatric hospitals, had been devastated.
While describing Hamas' October 2023 attack on Israel as "dastardly, horrific, and absolutely unacceptable", Gandhi argued that Israel's subsequent military response had been marked by "wanton cruelty and barbarity". She also cited statements by senior Israeli leaders, saying they reflected what she described as genocidal intent.
Gandhi further alleged that continued support from US President Donald Trump's administration had enabled Israel to pursue its military campaign, while American opposition had prevented the United Nations from taking stronger action. At the same time, she said UN agencies had played an important role in documenting alleged Israeli war crimes.
She argued that the international mood had shifted significantly, pointing to what she said were moves by countries including France, the UK, Canada and Australia to recognise Palestinian statehood, South Africa's case against Israel before the International Court of Justice, restrictions on arms sales imposed by several European countries, diplomatic measures taken by Latin American nations and arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court against Israeli leaders.
According to Gandhi, India had increasingly found itself isolated as many of its close partners had taken a more critical position on Israel's actions in Gaza.
She also criticised the Centre for not responding to the latest UN commission report headed by Justice Muralidhar, adding that his transfer from the Delhi High Court after his remarks on police inaction during the 2020 Delhi riots made the government's silence unsurprising.
Arguing that India had historically championed post-colonial solidarity, national sovereignty and international peace, Gandhi said the country's present position marked a departure from that legacy.
She also referred to the death of five-year-old Hind Rajab, who was killed after her family's vehicle came under Israeli fire in Gaza, describing the incident as emblematic of the suffering of Palestinian civilians.
"The Modi government's silence and inaction are not just morally reprehensible but also inexplicable from a national interest perspective," Gandhi said.
She further argued that India was moving closer to Israel at a time when much of the international community was distancing itself from the country.
"We have alienated ourselves from our historical allies in Palestine, Iran, and the larger Middle East. We have distanced ourselves from global public opinion. And we have let Pakistan... swoop in to claim the space of a mediator," she said.
Gandhi concluded that India had sacrificed both its strategic interests and moral standing without securing any tangible diplomatic gains beyond Prime Minister Modi's close ties with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge later shared Gandhi's article on X, calling it "a stark reminder of how our current foreign policy has alienated our historical allies in Palestine, Iran, and the larger Middle East".
Rahul Gandhi also shared the article, saying it called on India to "reclaim its independent foreign policy, uphold humanitarian values, and speak up with moral clarity on Gaza."
(With inputs from PTI)