Sonia Gandhi says Centre's 'stony silence' on Gaza has hurt India's strategic interests

Citing findings of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Gandhi said the body had concluded in September 2025 that Israeli authorities were committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. She added that a June 2026 report by the same commission, now headed by retired Justice S. Muralidhar, reiterated that Israeli actions were intended to destroy the Palestinian population in Gaza by targeting children.

Referring to the commission's report, Gandhi said it documented extensive destruction in Gaza and alleged genocidal intent behind Israel's military actions. She cited figures from the report claiming that at least 20,000 children had been killed and another 44,000 injured, many with life-altering wounds. She also referred to findings that schools and healthcare infrastructure, including paediatric hospitals, had been devastated.

While describing Hamas' October 2023 attack on Israel as "dastardly, horrific, and absolutely unacceptable", Gandhi argued that Israel's subsequent military response had been marked by "wanton cruelty and barbarity". She also cited statements by senior Israeli leaders, saying they reflected what she described as genocidal intent.

Gandhi further alleged that continued support from US President Donald Trump's administration had enabled Israel to pursue its military campaign, while American opposition had prevented the United Nations from taking stronger action. At the same time, she said UN agencies had played an important role in documenting alleged Israeli war crimes.

She argued that the international mood had shifted significantly, pointing to what she said were moves by countries including France, the UK, Canada and Australia to recognise Palestinian statehood, South Africa's case against Israel before the International Court of Justice, restrictions on arms sales imposed by several European countries, diplomatic measures taken by Latin American nations and arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court against Israeli leaders.

According to Gandhi, India had increasingly found itself isolated as many of its close partners had taken a more critical position on Israel's actions in Gaza.

She also criticised the Centre for not responding to the latest UN commission report headed by Justice Muralidhar, adding that his transfer from the Delhi High Court after his remarks on police inaction during the 2020 Delhi riots made the government's silence unsurprising.

Arguing that India had historically championed post-colonial solidarity, national sovereignty and international peace, Gandhi said the country's present position marked a departure from that legacy.