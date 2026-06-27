NIA chargesheets three more accused in 2025 Red Fort car bomb blast case

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted three more accused, including an absconder, in connection with the car bomb explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi that took place last year, the agency said.

In its supplementary charge-sheet, the federal agency has named Zameer Ahmad Ahanger, Tufail Ahmad Bhat and Muzafar Ahmad alias Faraz/Zafar, all from Jammu and Kashmir, as accused. This takes the total number of persons charge-sheeted in the case to 13, including the prime accused, Dr Umer Un Nabi, who died in the explosion.

“Absconding from the agency, the accused Muzafar Ahmad, a paediatrician (MBBS, MD), has been identified as the elder brother of co-accused Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather and a founding member of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), an offshoot of al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS),” the agency said.

The agency said Muzafar is suspected to be one of the prime architects, along with co-accused Umer, Muzammil, Adeel and Mufti Irfan, of the conspiracy that led to the vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (IED) blast on November 10, 2025.

“One of the founding members of AGuH, Muzafar attended the secret Eidgah meeting in Srinagar in June 2022, during which the terror module AGuH was established,” it said.

The agency alleged that Muzafar was deeply involved in the manufacture, testing and safekeeping of triacetone triperoxide-based IEDs at a clandestine facility run by Umer and Muzammil at Al-Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad.

A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Muzafar.

Further, the agency found that Zameer was an overground worker of AGuH. He was allegedly in touch with handlers and acted as a courier for arms, ammunition and cash for the terror module.

“Tufail, a former overground worker of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror organisation, served as the module’s arms supplier. He had procured one AK-47 rifle, one Krinkov rifle, one pistol, magazines and live ammunition through dead drops orchestrated by a handler and delivered them to the deceased main accused, Dr Umer Un Nabi, for Rs 3 lakh,” the NIA said.