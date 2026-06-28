Cabinet reshuffle likely before Monsoon Session, BJP organisational revamp also on cards

A reshuffle of the Union Council of Ministers appears imminent, with the exercise likely to be carried out before the Monsoon Session of Parliament, news agency PTI reported, citing sources aware of the deliberations.

According to their sources, the ministerial reshuffle is expected to be undertaken alongside the announcement of the BJP's new organisational team under party president Nitin Nabin.

"Team Nitin Nabin" is likely to be announced soon, as the BJP top brass is believed to have finalised the list, with younger faces expected to be deployed in prominent organisational roles.

The sources told PTI that Nabin also held consultations with a few Union ministers of state last week.

There are strong possibilities of some Union ministers being shifted to organisational roles in the BJP and party office-bearers being inducted into the Modi government, the sources said.

Speculation is also rife about changes in portfolios of some ministers, while the future of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is under a cloud following controversies related to his ministry, particularly the alleged NEET paper leak and irregularities in the CBSE digital marking system, according to the sources.