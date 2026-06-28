High drama in Uttarakhand as police stop MP Azad, MLA Umesh Kumar from meeting Ketan’s family

DEHRADUN: High drama unfolded at Shankaracharya Chowk in Haridwar on Sunday after police stopped Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad and Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar from proceeding to Tehri Garhwal to meet the family of Ketan Agarwal.

Agarwal's murder has sparked political outrage in Uttarakhand.

A heated exchange broke out between the two leaders and senior police officials after their convoy was intercepted. The situation soon escalated, during which Azad’s clothes were allegedly torn.

In protest, both leaders sat on a dharna on the road, accusing the district administration of preventing them from meeting the victim’s family.

Anticipating their march towards Tehri, the Haridwar police had been on alert since morning. A large contingent of local police and paramilitary personnel was deployed at Shankaracharya Chowk.

As soon as the convoy of Azad and Umesh Kumar reached the chowk, the police stopped the vehicles from moving ahead.

The two leaders stepped out and attempted to walk towards Tehri along with their supporters, but were blocked at the spot.

Senior officers, including SP City Abhay Singh and CO City Shishupal Singh Negi, tried to persuade them not to proceed further. However, the leaders insisted that they had every right to meet the bereaved family.