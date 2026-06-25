‘Push the guilty off the same fort’: Siya Goyal’s family breaks silence on Ketan Agrawal’s murder

As investigations continue into the murder of Pune-based businessman Ketan Agrawal, the family of accused Siya Goyal has expressed deep grief over his death and called for the harshest punishment for those responsible.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Siya’s father, Pravin Goyal, recalled the close relationship his family shared with Ketan and said his death had left everyone devastated.

“What happened is a very tragic event," he told news agency ANI. “We still can’t believe it. They’ve lost their son, and their son was ours too," he said.

Expressing his affection for Ketan, Pravin Goyal said, “I had grown so attached to him that it felt like he was our own son. We lost such a loving, promising, good boy today. We are deeply saddened by that. There is nothing more tragic than this. We had so many good dreams for the future. The wedding was supposed to take place in Udaipur.”