Centre launches programme to strengthen child health and early childhood development

NEW DELHI: To strengthen newborn and child healthcare services in the country, the Centre has launched a national programme, which provides home-based and community-based care for a child from birth to 36 months.

The focus of the programme is on survival, optimal nutrition and growth, early childhood development, and mother’s health and well-being.

The national initiative, Samagra Shishu Bal Swasthya Karyakram-- comprehensive care during the first three years-- integrates Home-Based Newborn Care (HBNC) and Home-Based Care for Young Child (HBYC) programmes into a single programme.

Launched by Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday, the initiative recognises the critical importance of the first 28 days for newborn survival and the first three years for optimal brain development, while strengthening child survival, nutrition, healthy growth and early childhood development.

The first 28 days of a child is considered the most vulnerable phase for mortality reduction. Stats have shown that the first week accounts for nearly 70% of neonatal deaths, while the postnatal period is critical for maternal health and well-being, thus requiring timely identification, follow-up, referral and management of newborns and young children.

One of the key features of the programme is the introduction of a risk-stratified approach for newborns and young children identified as 'At-risk' due to conditions such as low birth weight, prematurity, delayed initiation of breastfeeding, discharge from newborn care units, malnutrition, recurrent illness or developmental delays.

Under the programme, these children will receive intensified follow-up through additional home visits tailored to their level of risk.

The 'At-risk' newborns will also receive up to nine home visits during the first 42 days of life, while 'At-risk' children will receive up to eight home visits up to the age of 36 months.