Centre launches uniform national standards for emergency medical transport

NEW DELHI: In a first, India has launched a comprehensive national framework for planning, operating, and monitoring ambulance services across the country to ensure timely, safe, and quality emergency medical transport for every citizen.

The national operational guidance on National Ambulance Services (NAS), 2026, which was launched by Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday, provides a comprehensive framework for standardising ambulance services and strengthening emergency medical transport systems across the country.

The 172-page guidelines make it clear to states and UTs that the aim is to reach the patient as early as possible and preferably within 20 minutes, with a long-term goal of 10 minutes in busy urban and peri-urban areas.

It also mentions that all the ambulances in any state/UT should be accessible through a single Emergency Number 112 to enable faster and more coordinated emergency response and mandates that for efficient utilisation of available resources, all ambulances should be GPS-enabled, networked and interconnected through a centralised call centre.

In India, medical emergencies, including road traffic injuries (RTIs), are among the leading causes of death, with RTIs alone contributing to around two lakh deaths annually. Delays in recognising emergencies, arranging transport, and accessing appropriate facilities all contribute to avoidable deaths and complications.

As ambulances serve as the backbone of India’s emergency care ecosystem and act as the first responders that stabilise and transport patients during the critical ‘golden hour,’ thus improving survival rates and health outcomes, it was felt that a comprehensive guideline is needed in the country.

The guideline thus aims to ensure quality, accessibility, efficiency, and responsiveness of ambulance services across the country.

It also sets up norms in ambulance categorisation, population-based deployment planning, equipment, medicines, vehicle maintenance protocols, training of manpower, recruitment process, skill standards for Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), infection prevention and control measures, performance monitoring systems and grievance redressal mechanisms.

The guidelines also mandate compliance of all ambulances with the AIS-125 standards, ensuring enhanced safety, quality and standardisation of emergency medical vehicles.

The aim is also to provide equitable access to quality emergency care, even in the most underserved and remote areas.