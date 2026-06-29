MI&B sets up high-level study group to suggest ways to strengthen cinema industry

"The impact of new technologies on cinema. These include Artificial Intelligence and virtual production. The Group will suggest how Indian filmmakers can use these tools," said the ministry.

The newly formed group will also look into how filmmakers can access institutional finance from the market and new funding options for film production.

One of the problems filmmakers presently face is how funds could be raised for production and distribution.

"Working with State Governments and other stakeholders. The Group will identify best practices. It will also recommend a complete policy framework for the long-term growth of Indian cinema. The Study Group will consult all relevant stakeholders across the country. It will submit its report to the Ministry within three months," said officials.

To speed up cinema infrastructure, the ministry has also prepared a set of model rules. These rules were drafted after talking to all stakeholders. These Model State Cinema Regulations have been sent to all state governments, with a request to adopt them.

The ministry will also help States put these rules into practice.

"Regulation of cinemas and theatres is under the State list. Different states follow different rules for various permissions required for cinemas and theatres. This has been a major roadblock to the growth of cinema infrastructure, especially in small towns and rural areas," the ministry added.

The officials further said that these decisions would build a strong, modern and globally competitive Indian film industry.

These two major decisions will help the Indian film industry grow and will also help increase the number of cinema screens across the country, the ministry said.