Delhi court sends NEET paper leak accused to 6-day CBI custody, cites larger conspiracy

The court noted submissions by the Special Public Prosecutor that custodial interrogation was required to prevent further tampering of evidence, as some accused persons had allegedly deleted incriminating data from their mobile phones.

“Therefore … the CBI seeking six days of police custody remand of the accused is hereby allowed, and he is remanded to police custody for six days, subject to his medical examination,” the court said.

Five other accused, Yash Yadav, Mangilal Khatik, Vikash Biwal, Dinesh Biwal and Shubham Khairnar , were earlier sent to CBI custody on Thursday till May 20.

The court recorded CBI submissions that the NEET 2026 examination was conducted on May 3, but prior to the exam, a paper containing a substantial number of questions that later appeared in the test was leaked and circulated for monetary gain.

It also noted that a fact-finding inquiry by the Special Operations Group (SOG), Rajasthan, had reportedly confirmed the authenticity of some leaked questions.

“It has been submitted that until now, six accused persons, namely, Yash Yadav, Mangilal Khatik, Vikash Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Shubham Madhukar Khairnar and Dhananjay Nivrutti Lokhande, have been arrested and, allegedly, they are part of the organised gang who, in conspiracy with each other, leaked and circulated the confidential NEET examination paper 2026 for monetary gain,” the court said.