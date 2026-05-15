IMA urges Centre to decentralise NEET-UG conduct after paper leak row

NEW DELHI: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged the Centre to decentralise the conduct of the NEET-UG examination by assigning greater responsibility to states and Union Territories.

Demanding immediate action against the National Testing Agency (NTA) and those involved, the IMA, in a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, expressed “profound concern and deep disappointment” over allegations of paper leaks and compromise of the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

The IMA said the NEET-UG examination conducted by the NTA has faced repeated controversies in the last four years, including cancellation on two occasions due to paper leaks and examination irregularities. It said the incidents caused mental trauma, stress and uncertainty for more than 22.5 lakh students and their families.

More than 22.5 lakh students appeared for NEET-UG 2026, which was conducted across over 551 cities and more than 5,500 centres in the country. The NTA cancelled the May 3 examination following paper leak allegations and rescheduled it for June 21.

The IMA, which has around 4 lakh members, also urged the Centre to conduct NEET-UG in online mode across all states and Union Territories to reduce the possibility of paper leaks and examination malpractices. While Pradhan announced that the examination would be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from next year, the re-examination will be held in pen-and-paper format.