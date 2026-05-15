IMA urges Centre to decentralise NEET-UG conduct after paper leak row

NEW DELHI: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged the Centre to decentralise the conduct of the NEET-UG examination by assigning greater responsibility to states and Union Territories.
Demanding immediate action against the National Testing Agency (NTA) and those involved, the IMA, in a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, expressed “profound concern and deep disappointment” over allegations of paper leaks and compromise of the NEET-UG 2026 examination.
The IMA said the NEET-UG examination conducted by the NTA has faced repeated controversies in the last four years, including cancellation on two occasions due to paper leaks and examination irregularities. It said the incidents caused mental trauma, stress and uncertainty for more than 22.5 lakh students and their families.
More than 22.5 lakh students appeared for NEET-UG 2026, which was conducted across over 551 cities and more than 5,500 centres in the country. The NTA cancelled the May 3 examination following paper leak allegations and rescheduled it for June 21.
The IMA, which has around 4 lakh members, also urged the Centre to conduct NEET-UG in online mode across all states and Union Territories to reduce the possibility of paper leaks and examination malpractices. While Pradhan announced that the examination would be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from next year, the re-examination will be held in pen-and-paper format.
In a letter, signed by IMA National President Dr Anilkumar J Nayak, sought “a credible and time-bound CBI investigation by arresting all culprits involved, establishing special fast-track courts for daily hearings, and ensuring strict punishment under the relevant laws relating to examination irregularities.”
The association also sought a comprehensive and impartial investigation to identify all individuals and institutions involved.
“Ensure immediate and exemplary punishment for those responsible for compromising the examination process. Introduce advanced security and technological safeguards to prevent recurrence of such incidents,” the letter said.
The IMA said the Centre should restore transparency and public trust in the examination system through independent oversight and accountability.
“Establish accessible counselling and support systems for affected aspirants and parents,” the letter added.
The association said conducting such a massive examination in a single phase and on a single day using physical question papers had become extremely challenging due to the increasing number of candidates every year. It warned that similar incidents could recur unless major reforms were introduced.
“The medical profession is built upon ethics, trust, and credibility. Therefore, the process of selecting future doctors must uphold these very same principles,” the letter said.
The IMA said recurring irregularities and alleged paper leaks in national competitive examinations, particularly NEET-UG, had shaken “the confidence of lakhs of hardworking students and their families, who dedicate years of sacrifice, discipline, and hope toward securing admission into medical colleges.”
“India’s students are the architects of Viksit Bharat. They deserve the assurance that their future will be determined solely by merit, hard work, and honesty,” the letter said.
“IMA strongly believes that protecting the sanctity of medical entrance examinations is essential for preserving the quality and integrity of the Indian healthcare system. Every deserving student must receive a fair, transparent, and trustworthy opportunity to pursue medical education,” the letter added.
The association said it hoped the Centre would take “immediate and decisive measures to ensure accountability, strengthen the examination system, and restore public confidence in the fairness and credibility of national competitive examinations.”