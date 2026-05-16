Kuki group demands President’s rule in Manipur after church leaders' killings

GUWAHATI: Following the recent killings of three church leaders and other violent incidents in Manipur, the Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR) has petitioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding the reimposition of President’s rule in the state.

Following a “mass rally for justice” organised in Churachandpur and attended by various organisations on Saturday, the KWOHR submitted a memorandum to Shah, stating that the recent killings had deeply shaken the Kuki-Zo community and exposed the worsening insecurity faced by civilians.

The organisation condemned the “proxy violence” allegedly carried out by the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) and its allied groups against the Kuki-Zo people, alleging that the “repeated attacks upon civilians, villages, and peace emissaries have created fear, displacement, and instability throughout our homeland.”

KWOHR demanded the reimposition of the president's rule to restore law and order and public confidence, along with an immediate review and strengthening of the security apparatus.

Further, it sought a high-level investigation into the killings of the church leaders and all proxy violence carried out against the Kuki-Zo people, so that the perpetrators and conspirators could be identified and prosecuted under the law.