Kuki group demands President’s rule in Manipur after church leaders' killings

GUWAHATI: Following the recent killings of three church leaders and other violent incidents in Manipur, the Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR) has petitioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding the reimposition of President’s rule in the state.
Following a “mass rally for justice” organised in Churachandpur and attended by various organisations on Saturday, the KWOHR submitted a memorandum to Shah, stating that the recent killings had deeply shaken the Kuki-Zo community and exposed the worsening insecurity faced by civilians.
The organisation condemned the “proxy violence” allegedly carried out by the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) and its allied groups against the Kuki-Zo people, alleging that the “repeated attacks upon civilians, villages, and peace emissaries have created fear, displacement, and instability throughout our homeland.”
KWOHR demanded the reimposition of the president's rule to restore law and order and public confidence, along with an immediate review and strengthening of the security apparatus.
Further, it sought a high-level investigation into the killings of the church leaders and all proxy violence carried out against the Kuki-Zo people, so that the perpetrators and conspirators could be identified and prosecuted under the law.
The organisation also demanded swift and decisive action against the Zeliangrong United Front (Kamson) and NSCN-IM, which were allegedly involved in the violence against civilians, along with adequate security arrangements and permanent protection mechanisms in vulnerable and conflict-prone Kuki-Zo areas.
KWOHR also sought the fulfilment of a long-standing political demand for “separate administration” for the Kuki-Zo people under the Constitution of India to ensure lasting peace, security, dignity and co-existence.
Meanwhile, a large number of vehicles, mostly carrying essential items, remained stranded on a national highway in Senapati district for the past four days after the Kuki organisation Kuki Inpi Manipur announced a shutdown on May 13.
The organisation had called the shutdown for 48 hours and later extended it by another 48 hours, as 14 Kuki civilians allegedly continued to remain in the custody of Naga groups.
More than 38 civilians were held captive by Kukis and Nagas following the killings of the church leaders. Till Friday, 28 had been released. A Naga organisation alleged that six Naga civilians were still being held captive by Kuki groups.