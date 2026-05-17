Families of 14 Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur seek safe release from captivity

GUWAHATI: The families of 14 Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur, allegedly held captive by the miscreants, on Sunday appealed for their safe release.

“We address you today not with the language of politics, conflict or adversaries but with the raw, heartfelt cry of mothers, fathers, wives and children. We are the families of the 13 individuals from Taphou Kuki village and 1 from Hengbung village who are still in custody since the 13th May, 2026,” the families wrote in the joint appeal.

They said among those held were individuals who did not take part in the conflict. They further stated that many of those detained could be suffering from failing health, psychological trauma, and severe distress. “Every passing hour inflicts profound, agonizing torment on our family,” the families said.

Stating that Taphou Kuki and Hengbung villages have for generations shared a beautiful, unbroken history of peace, mutual respect and brotherhood with the Naga brothers of Senapati, the families said, “Our boys are not activists or combatants, and they have absolutely nothing to do with the wider conflict or the political storms surrounding us.”

“With folded hands, we kneel before you, praying humbly for the safe return of our family members in good faith. Looking forward to the day we can glorify our living God together as a whole family,” they further stated.

People from the Kuki-Zo community hit the streets of Kangpokpi on Sunday demanding the release of the 14 individuals.

Over 38 people from Kuki and Naga communities were held captive by different groups after the recent killings of three church leaders by suspected militants in the Kangpokpi district. Two days ago, the state government stated that 28 of them had been released. Fourteen were Kukis and the remaining 14 were Nagas.

A Naga organisation in the state said six Nagas were still missing.